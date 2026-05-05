On primary day, Ohio's major party chairs are looking ahead to November

Ohioans are heading to the polls to vote in the primary. But leaders of the state's two major political parties are looking forward to moving ahead.



Both parties have contested primaries on the statewide ballot. On the Republican side, there are contested primaries for governor, secretary of state, treasurer and Ohio Supreme Court. On the Democratic side, there are primaries for attorney general and secretary of state.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Clyde said she’s thinking past today’s results.

"It'll be exciting to turn the page and go into general election mode and really unify around a winning message in this election cycle that's lowering costs for Ohio families, protecting Ohioans freedoms, and getting our state and our country turned around," Clyde said.

Ohio Republican Party Chair Alex Triantifilou said in a written statement: “To every Ohio Republican who knocked a door, made a call, or stood with our candidates — thank you. Today we vote, tomorrow the real work begins. November is where we deliver.”

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Under a new law, all mail-in ballots must be received by the county Board of Elections at that time. If you have not returned your ballot yet, you can drop it off at your local Board of Elections, not your precinct, prior to 7:30 today.