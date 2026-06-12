Ohio voting rights group says it was raided by the FBI

The Ohio Organizing Collaborative, a group that organizes political activities for Democratic and progressive causes, has been raided by the FBI.

Ohio Organizing Collaborative Board Member Prentiss Haney said FBI agents came to the organization's Cleveland office yesterday. He said agents have fanned out and questioned people who work with his organization. Haney said agents have searched and sometimes taken laptops and electronic devices as well as interviewed people who work with the organization.

"This is not normal business. I mean there's no reason for over 100 agents to be knocking on the doors of everyday Ohioans,” Haney said. “Demanding and accusing people of voter fraud as if it was a witch hunt and, and scaring them with the children, following them in their cars to school and to work. I mean this was a full-out assault. I mean, we haven't seen anything like this since Selma. And so this was completely um politically motivated.”

The collaborative does organizing and voter engagement. Haney said the people who the FBI contacted were told it was in relation to a case of voter fraud. The FBI has been contacted for comment on this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.