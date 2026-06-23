Why reform of JobsOhio won’t go anywhere this legislative session

Earlier this year, state lawmakers introduced bills establishing stricter government oversight into JobsOhio, the powerful and private arm that pursues economic projects on the state’s behalf.

But any effort at reform is dead for now.

JobsOhio faced a wave of scrutiny in March for giving money to Krisanthe Vlachos, the military podcaster tied to the resignation of Ted Carter, the former Ohio State University president. On social media, a spokesperson wrote it fulfilled a $60,000 contract with Vlachos in 2025, who Carter has since admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with.

Rep. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County) said even before that, he wanted a stronger regulatory structure.

“It’s embarrassing to our state,” Pizzulli said in an interview earlier in June. “Something needs to be done, that’s what motivated us.”

Under House Bill 779, which Pizzulli and Rep. Tristan Rader (D-Lakewood) introduced, JobsOhio would have to disclose all its sponsorships and media partnerships annually. It also mandates annual testimony before the legislature by the JobsOhio chief investment officer and biennial state audits.

Before leaving for recess, lawmakers held one committee hearing on HB 779.

But the legislature should wait until at least 2027, when the next governor takes office, House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) told reporters, to make any changes to how JobsOhio does its work.

“We’re going to have a new governor in January, they may have a different idea about how these things are being run,” Huffman said. “A lot of these what I would call institutional or system changes should be done in concert with a new governor.”

JobsOhio is funded through 2053 by leasing state liquor sales revenue.

Among other projects, JobsOhio takes credit for courting tech giant Intel for its in-progress New Albany fabrication plants and, more recently, won a bid to bring defense contractor Anduril to central Ohio.