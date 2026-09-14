Steak ’n Shake is dishing out candidate endorsements in Ohio. Why?

Two candidates in Ohio are touting an unusual endorsement in their fall congressional races. The backing isn’t coming from a fellow candidate, a labor union, or even a celebrity—but from the Midwest-based burger chain Steak ‘n Shake.

Last week on social media, Steak ‘n Shake endorsed U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, who faces Democratic former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Derek Merrin, vying to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur. Both are considered to be close races.

Husted and Merrin filmed and shared videos announcing the endorsements Thursday from Dallas, where they were attending the Republican midterm convention.

“(Sen.) Husted is the only candidate fighting to make Ohio healthy, safe and affordable again. #MAHA,” the official Steak ‘n Shake account on X wrote.

And while corporate executives donate to political parties and candidates frequently, it’s rare for corporate companies they to wade into the arena. Generally, corporations “don’t want to alienate their customers,” said Christopher Devine, associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton.

“Strategically, it just seems like a bad idea,” Devine said in an interview Monday. “No matter how much a CEO or company leadership wants to see a certain candidate win, maybe they think it’s better for their bottom line, they typically avoid that.”

But Steak ‘n Shake has advertised its fries, which it began cooking in beef tallow rather than seed oils, by embracing the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. They filmed a segment with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“When someone hears Steak ‘n Shake endorsed Husted, what they‘re likely to hear is, he‘s in line with the agenda,” Devine said.

Devine doubts it motivates the majority of voters, he said.

In 2018, the clothing brand Patagonia endorsed Democrats running for U.S. Senate in Montana and Nevada.

Election Day is 50 days away.