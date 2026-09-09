DeWine: Canfield security incident involving Acton ‘anti-democratic’

Gov. Mike DeWine defended Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton further Wednesday, following the security incident near Youngstown at the Canfield Fair over the weekend.

38-year-old Patrick Havas, of Canfield, faces two related assault charges as well as charges of disorderly conduct and inducing panic. Havas, arrested Sunday with a taser and two pistols on him, was released on bond Tuesday after he pleaded not guilty.

Spokespeople for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office wrote in weekend statements that Havas “forced his way,” through a crowd, gathered under the Mahoning County Democratic Party, knocking two fairgoers over.

DeWine told reporters that anything that interferes with a candidate’s ability to meet with voters is “bad,” defending OSHP involvement.

“We ordered assistance for candidates, that is in effect, and it certainly does involve the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” he said. “Beyond that, I’m going to stay with what I usually say about security, and that is, we’re not going to talk about security.”

When asked by the Statehouse News Bureau, DeWine condemned online claims by some right-wing influencers that Acton’s campaign exaggerated the incident.

“That’s a bunch of garbage,” DeWine said “No one over blew it. Facts are facts, these are not good situations, and they are anti-democratic.”

Video of the incident has not been released widely.

A spokesperson for the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office did not answer a request for comment Wednesday, but Mahoning County Prosecutor Lynn Maro told reporters in Youngstown on Tuesday the Acton campaign had told attendees not to record.

When asked the reason for telling attendees not to record, the Acton campaign mentioned security concerns but declined further comment.