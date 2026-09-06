Armed person reported to have lunged at Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, injuring others

An armed person is reported to have lunged at the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, injuring several other people in the incident.

The incident under investigation happened today when Amy Acton was at a campaign event at the Canfield Fair, near Youngstown.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that he and Fran DeWine were grateful for the quick work of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement on the scene when a man tried to forcefully push himself toward Acton as she was speaking and injured other attendees at the Mahoning County Democrat booth.

“Violence or the threat of violence at political or public events is always unacceptable," DeWine stated. "This case is now in the hands of law enforcement and will be investigated thoroughly.”

Acton's campaign said in a statement that "this kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another."