Why it's almost too late to vote by mail in Ohio in this November's election

If you want to vote on a mail-in ballot, your request must be at your local board of elections by 8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday Oct. 27). But Ohio’s top elections official says it will be too late to mail it back.



If you submit your request for a mail-in ballot, you might get one mailed to you by Election Day. But Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said if you do, it might be a good idea not to mail it back.



“It is still legally permissible to mail in your absentee ballot, but it may not be a good idea at this point just given the time that it takes for things to move through the postal system.”



Most ballots must be returned by the end end of Election Day. So LaRose suggested you have a ballot now, return it at the drop box at your county Board of Elections. If you order a ballot and it doesn’t arrive by Election Day, LaRose says you should feel free to walk into your precinct then and cast a provisional ballot.

In-person early voting continues

In-person voting will be taking place this weekend at county Boards of Elections Early Voting Centers. Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID. More information on voting in person this weekend can be found at voteohio.org.

Department of Justice will send observers

Every state will see election monitors from the Department of Justice on Election Day, as part of the DOJ's largest-ever monitoring effort. Three Ohio counties have received notice that they're part of that list.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it’s not unusual for the DOJ to send observers out on Election Day. He says it’s happened under former President Biden and now under Trump. And he says there’s no reason to be alarmed about it.

“They operate under very specific rules. They may not impede voters. They may not interfere in the process whatsoever. It’s right there in the name. They are observers, and they may observe, but that’s about it.”

The DOJ will have observers in polling places in Franklin, Cuyahoga, and Medina counties, but more could be added to the list closer to the election.