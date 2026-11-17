House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has for now fended off a challenge to his speakership, following a vote held behind closed doors Tuesday evening.

Rep. Tex Fischer (R-Canfield), 30, ran against Huffman, 66, but lost. The Ohio House GOP did not release the vote total, which is counted on secret ballots.

Huffman, who’s held the speakership the last two years, won the gavel with the unanimous backing of the caucus in November 2024.

While he won his own reelection by nearly 70% two weeks ago, some of those same caucus members have since voiced frustrations—online and elsewhere—over the way he and other leaders navigated an otherwise brutal election night.

Ohio House Democrats turned at least eight red seats blue, knocking out four incumbent Republicans and cutting the caucus down to well below a 60-seat majority, which it needed for veto override votes. Three other incumbent Republicans are facing razor-thin recount margins.

“It’s just going to be a different way of governing in the next General Assembly,” Huffman told reporters Tuesday after the caucus vote.

Last week, a website, registered under the URL firematthuffman.com, went online. The Statehouse News Bureau could not immediately verify who was leading the effort, but several vocal conservative activists were sharing the link on social media.

Reelected and incoming freshman GOP lawmakers were eligible to vote Tuesday. That included those ahead in races headed for a recount.

The speakership is not officially determined until January, though, when the vote goes before the entire Ohio House floor—both Republicans and Democrats.

In December 2022, former Rep. Derek Merrin was elected by the caucus, but Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) went on to win the speakership with the votes of some Republicans and more Democrats, rather than a majority of Republicans.

Before that, in 2019, then-House Speaker Ryan Smith was reelected by the caucus, but then narrowly lost the floor vote to former Rep. Larry Householder, who got 26 votes from Democrats. Householder was later found guilty of racketeering and is serving 20 years at the Federal Correctional Institution.

Huffman said the caucus agreed before the vote to back the winner on the floor, although he added he can’t guarantee how everybody votes or if Democrats get in involved in January.

“These things ... sometimes they work, sometimes they fail miserably,” Huffman told reporters.