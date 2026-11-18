Jon Husted's time in the U.S. Senate is over, at least for now.

Ohio's Republican junior senator delivered his farewell speech on the U.S. Senate floor, recapping 25 years in elected office. He'd served as Ohio House speaker and secretary of state. In 2019, he became lieutenant governor under Gov. Mike DeWine, who appointed him to the U.S. Senate last year to replace Vice President JD Vance. Husted had to run for the seat in a special election this year.

Husted said after seeing Ohio in economic decline, he ran for office in 2000 with two goals: education and jobs. He highlighted his work on state income tax cuts and school vouchers, as well as cutting bureaucratic red tape, maintaining voter rolls and advocating for a ban on cell phones in schools. He noted that Ohio's unemployment rate is at an all-time low this year, with the state's rainy day fund holding more than $4 billion.

"I hope you will see that in all of these things that I am most proud of. They had nothing to do with politics, political ideology or labels," Husted said. "They're just about solving people's problems and making their lives better. That's been my passion."

Husted also spoke out against federal spending, noting the national debt was $330 million in 1967 but is $40 trillion. The Congressional Budget Office said the debt has grown by $4.33 trillion in the last two years. That's driven in part by the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, which extended tax cuts from President Trump's first term. Husted joined all but five Republicans in Congress in voting for that bill.

Husted got emotional at points, tearing up as he thanked his family and his staff.

“Whether you voted for me or you've never voted for me, thank you for the honor of representing and serving you. Public service has given me a daily purpose in life. I'm grateful for it, and I'm sure I'll miss it," Husted said. “I leave our nation's capital with gratitude in my heart and enduring hope that my state and my country's best days still lie ahead."

DeWine has praised Husted's work as his lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, and said at the Impact Ohio post-election conference, "I'll think you'll be hearing from Jon Husted again." But he declined to say what Husted should run for, if anything. Politico reported this week that Husted is unlikely to run again for the U.S. Senate in 2028.

