Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Tuesday removing some guns from the state’s list of “dangerous ordnances.”

Senate Bill 214 gets rid of most state restrictions on short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns, sometimes colloquially known as sawed-off rifles or sawed-off shotguns. Rifles and shotguns that are shorter than 26 inches, which are generally also easier to conceal, fall under those classifications.

The newly signed law, which takes effect in 90 days, removes suppressors, or silencers, from the list of dangerous ordnances, too. It originally just addressed suppressors.

SB 214 brings Ohio law into alignment with recent changes to federal guidelines. DeWine signed it without comment Tuesday.

He is still weighing whether to sign or veto the so-called “Freedom to Carry Act,” which lowers the age for Ohioans to legally carry a concealed firearm from 21 to 18 and gets rid of the laws dictating where a loaded gun needs to be stored inside a vehicle.

Senate Bill 278 began as an effort to allow citizens to sue over, and seek damages from, localities’ gun control ordinances they believe infringe on Second Amendment rights.

DeWine will hear out how members of law enforcement might be affected by the SB 278, he told reporters last week.

“As you look at the bills the legislature is passing, I’m going to look at this from the point of view of the law enforcement officer, and his or her safety,” he said. “That will be a prime consideration.”

As of Tuesday, SB 278 had not made it to DeWine’s desk. Once it does, he will have 10 days to decide whether to sign or veto it.