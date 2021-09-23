Ohio Will Have A New Vaccine Lottery For Young Ohioans

DeWine says 46% of Ohioans 12-25 years old are unvaccinated.

Ohio Dept of Health Graph showing vaccination rates among different age groups

So, the state will soon have a lottery that offers five $100,000 scholarships to any college or trade program to any vaccinated Ohioan in that age range. In addition, 50 $10,000 scholarships will be offered. Those in that age range who have already gotten shots will be eligible. He says the previous lottery that offered college scholarships as well as money helped boost vaccination rates and thinks this will too.

“Yea, it’s really worth it. This money is money well spent.”

DeWine says the vaccination lottery, like the Vax-a-Million earlier this year, will be operated by the Ohio Lottery. He says details about rules and how to enter it will be coming soon. He says he decided to go with only scholarships this time because the public liked that idea and it targets the age group that is at most risk of getting COVID now.