New data provides food for thought for those deciding whether to get vaccinated

New data from the Ohio Department of Health show unvaccinated Ohioans continue to make up the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID. But the numbers of vaccinated people who’ve been hospitalized or died have gone up too.

ODH reports 36,938 unvaccinated Ohioans have been hospitalized since January 1 of this year. And that number has more than doubled since July 27. 16,924 unvaccinated people were reported as having been hospitalized at that time.

Compare that with fully vaccinated Ohioans. 2,064 of them have been hospitalized since January 1. But a closer look shows a ten-fold increase from the 205 vaccinated people reported hospitalized by July 27.

ODH reports 11,647 unvaccinated Ohioans have died of COVID since the start of the year. But nearly half of those deaths (6,842) have taken place in the past four months. When it comes to breakthrough COVID deaths – 543 vaccinated Ohioans have died this calendar year. And the vast majority have happened in recent months. More than 93% of breakthrough COVID deaths this year were reported after July 27.

Health officials are urging people who are eligible for a booster shot to get one. Adults 18 years old who had their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago can get booster shots. J&J recipients who are two or more months past their vaccine are also recommended for booster doses.

Nearly 56% of Ohioans over the age of 5 who are eligible for COVID shots are fully vaccinated at this point. 1,429,898 Ohioans have received additional doses of COVID vaccines.

COVID vaccines at a glance

Year to date:

Hospitalizations - 36,938 unvaccinated, 2064 vaccinated

Deaths - 11,647 unvaccinated, 543 vaccinated

Reported on July 27, 2021

Hospitalizations - 16,924 unvaccinated, 205 vaccinated

Deaths - 6,812 unvaccinated, 34 vaccinated

