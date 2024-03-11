Renee Fox, WOSU

Renee Fox is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News. Fox joined the WOSU newsroom from the Tribune Chronicle/Vindicator in the Youngstown area, where she’d been a reporter since 2014.

Fox has been nominated for and won several awards for her work, which ranges from local government coverage to investigative journalism and features.

She’s also an Air Force veteran and former defense contractor who worked on linguistics projects at Bagram Airfield and other bases in Afghanistan.

Fox served in the United States Air Force after joining in 2006 as an Airman First Class at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California where she also completed the Pashto Basic Course. She served as a specialist for a voice biometric project based at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan in 2009, and from 2010 to 2011.

Fox studied International Journalism at the University of Massachusetts – Amherst, and political science at the Hawaii Pacific University – Honolulu.