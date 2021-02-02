$2.4 Billion In Federal Medicaid Funds Helps Ohio Avoid Big Budget Hole

By 12 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

The increase in Ohio Medicaid caseloads could have blown a hole in the new two-year state budget. But the spending plan includes a huge infusion of federal cash for the state’s largest part of the budget, the health insurance program for the poor.

The federal government is continuing a temporary increase in the federal Medicaid assistance percentage, or FMAP. That percentage is calculated using each state's per capita income compared to the national per capita income.

A COVID relief law passed in March 2020 temporarily increased FMAP by 6.2%. The White House has notified states that the increase will continue. For Ohio, that means $300 million per quarter, or $2.4 billion over the two year budget.

But Ohio Medicaid director Maureen Corcoran said there’s a condition attached to that money.

“To be sure that everybody has continuing Medicaid coverage throughout the pandemic as a kind of a safety net, CMS does not allow us to disenroll people or to change their benefits unless they move to another state or they pass away," Corcoran said.

But Corcoran said the funding boost is a relief, since predicting the impact of the pandemic has been difficult.

“This pandemic has really broken all of the rules," Corcoran said. "We expected more people would come on Medicaid. And it's still a lot of people and it's a lot of money. But not as much as we would have expected."

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said covering those costs without that federal money would absorb most of the $2.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Maureen Corcoran
coronavirus - medicaid
FY 22-23 budget

Related Content

Ohio Governor Lays Out His Proposed Two-Year Budget

By & Feb 1, 2021
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.

K-12 Wraparound Services, Lake Erie, Public Health Are DeWine's Budget Priorities

By Jan 7, 2021
Dan Konik

In 2020, Republican state lawmakers introduced and passed bills to restrict fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority in pandemic-related health orders. Four of them drafted articles of impeachment against him. All that could make the upcoming process of creating the new two-year state budget difficult.

Advocates For Social Services And Education Say It's Time To Tap Ohio's Rainy-Day Fund

By Jan 27, 2021
Zoom meeting with some One Ohio Now members, Jan 27, 2021
Jo Ingles

A coalition of more than 100 unions and progressive advocacy groups is calling on state leaders to avoid making cuts to front-line workers serving Ohio’s communities during this pandemic.

DeWine Orders $390 Million Ohio Budget Cut, But Adds Money For Education

By Jan 22, 2021
Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

Blaming the pandemic for negatively impacting state revenue, Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered budget cuts, but also restored some of the money that was cut from K-12 and higher ed last year. 