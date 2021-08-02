FY 22-23 budget

-
The idea of “means testing” for Ohioans getting food stamp or SNAP benefits was removed in the final version of the state budget. But advocates for…
-
The new two-year Ohio budget includes a plan for the state to directly fund charter schools, and gives more money for taxpayer-paid vouchers for kids to…
-
The new two-year state budget includes a 3% income tax cut, a new school funding plan and hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband, foster care,…
-
The new state budget sets aside $250 million for broadband programs – that’s a restoration of what Gov. Mike DeWine had initially proposed, which the…
-
One of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 14 vetoes struck a provision of the state budget that got a lot of early attention – the erasing of COVID-19 violations by bars…
-
Hours after signing Ohio’s new two-year budget into law, Gov. Mike DeWine took questions from reporters about his 14 vetoes – and about one measure he…
-
Nearly two hours past the midnight deadline, Gov. Mike DeWine put out a statement saying he signed the two-year, $75 billion state budget – while striking…
-
The 3% across the board income tax cut in the state budget, along with other tax changes, won’t do much for people making less than $110,000 a year,…
-
Leaders of Ohio’s food banks are thankful because controversial changes that made it harder for Ohioans to get food assistance were removed from the state…
-
Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, All Voting…