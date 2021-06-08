AEP 'Cooperating Fully' With SEC Subpoena

  • Andy Chow

AEP Ohio says the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into benefits from HB6, the energy bill at the center of a bribery scandal.

The statement from ​Columbus-based AEP to investors says the SEC is seeking various documents related to ​how House Bill 6 ​benefited the company. 

​The sweeping energy bill not only bailed out nuclear power plants, but created hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies for two coal plants partly owned by AEP.

"Although we cannot predict the outcome of the SEC’s inquiry, we do not believe the results of this inquiry will have a material impact on our financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows," the AEP written statement said. "AEP continues to believe that our participation in the HB6 process was at all times lawful and ethical."

Federal prosecutors ​allege FirstEnergy, which provides power to six million people in five states, funneled millions of dollars to a group controlled by former House Speaker Larry Householder, in return for passing HB6. 

Once the bribery allegations were announced, AEP conducted an internal investigation and says it has no reason to believe the company was "involved in any wrongful conduct."

HB6 - Energy Bill
AEP

Consumers' Counsel Wants HB6 Coal Plant Subsidies Repealed

By May 12, 2021
Jeff Jacobson, representing the Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, testifies at the Ohio Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee.
The Ohio Channel

The state's consumer watchdog is calling for the repeal of coal plant subsidies, which were approved in the controversial nuclear bailout, HB6. A bill now at the center of an alleged bribery scheme. The Ohio Consumers' Counsel office says the coal plant subsidies mean ratepayers are bearing the cost of inefficient plants.

State Energy Regulator Seeking Audit Of OVEC Coal Plants

By May 10, 2021
Kyger Creek OVEC coal plant in Gallia County
Andy Chow

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is seeking an independent company to conduct an audit of two coal plants owned by the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, or OVEC. The plants receive hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies from Ohio ratepayers.

Bills To Repeal More Portions Of HB6 To Get Senate Hearings

By May 7, 2021
Kyger Creek OVEC coal plant in Gallia County
Andy Chow

Ohio lawmakers are going bit-by-bit in their attempt to repeal HB6, a controversial energy law. While the nuclear power plant bailout portion of the bill has already been eliminated, legislators are targeting other portions of the measure.