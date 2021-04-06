Amy Acton Will Not Run For U.S. Senate

Amy Acton, the former state health director, says she will not be running for U.S. Senate in 2022. But the doctor, who rose to prominence while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, has a message for voters.

Dr. Amy Acton was thought to be a possible contender for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race with high name recognition and experience in public health.

But after months of deliberation Acton announced she will not seek elected office.

Acton calls on Ohioans to set the bar high and that a leader's "words and actions matter."

"What happens next isn't the sole province of our elected officials. It is up to all of us. We must co-create an Ohio that ensures the enduring cultural values of kindness and justice for all," Acton wrote in a statement.

Acton became a high-profile public official when she joined Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) for daily press briefings on the state's response to COVID-19. Acton stepped down as director of the Ohio Department of Health in June 2020 and then resigned as DeWine's chief health advisor in August 2020.

The state's 2022 U.S. Senate race is expected to attract national attention as the fight could determine the balance of power in Congress. The seat is currently held by U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) who announced he will not seek re-election.

There are no Democrats officially in the race. However, three candidates are running for the Republican nomination including Jane Timken, Josh Mandel, and Bernie Moreno.