Amy Acton Will Not Run For U.S. Senate

By 14 minutes ago
  • Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) and Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
    Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) and Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

Amy Acton, the former state health director, says she will not be running for U.S. Senate in 2022. But the doctor, who rose to prominence while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, has a message for voters.

Dr. Amy Acton was thought to be a possible contender for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race with high name recognition and experience in public health.

But after months of deliberation Acton announced she will not seek elected office.

Acton calls on Ohioans to set the bar high and that a leader's "words and actions matter."

"What happens next isn't the sole province of our elected officials. It is up to all of us. We must co-create an Ohio that ensures the enduring cultural values of kindness and justice for all," Acton wrote in a statement.

Acton became a high-profile public official when she joined Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) for daily press briefings on the state's response to COVID-19. Acton stepped down as director of the Ohio Department of Health in June 2020 and then resigned as DeWine's chief health advisor in August 2020.

The state's 2022 U.S. Senate race is expected to attract national attention as the fight could determine the balance of power in Congress. The seat is currently held by U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) who announced he will not seek re-election.

There are no Democrats officially in the race. However, three candidates are running for the Republican nomination including Jane Timken, Josh Mandel, and Bernie Moreno.

Tags: 
Amy Acton
2022 Senate Race

Related Content

Amy Acton Steps Down As DeWine's Chief Health Adviser

By Aug 4, 2020
Andy Chow

Dr. Amy Acton, the chief health adviser to Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), is officially leaving the administration. This is another transition for Acton who resigned as director of the Ohio Department of Health in June, concluding a long, high-profile journey. 

Ohio GOP US Senate Candidates Are On The Air, As Democrats Consider Options

By Mar 29, 2021
Screenshots of Josh Mandel's first ad, titled "Faith", and Jane Timken's second ad, titled "First".
Screenshots/Youtube

Ohio’s US Senate race is well underway, with both announced Republican candidates on the air with TV ads and some new money pledged toward one possible Democratic candidate.

There Is Another Sign That Former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton Might Be Running For Senate In 2022

By Feb 4, 2021
Former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton addresses reporters at start of pandemic
Jo Ingles

It is looking a little more likely that Ohio’s former health director, Dr. Amy Action, is seriously considering a run for US Senate next year. Acton has resigned as vice president of the Human:Kind initiative with the non-profit Columbus Foundation, a post that she’s held since August.