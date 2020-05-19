Annie Glenn, Activist And Widow Of John Glenn, Dies Of COVID-19

By 4 minutes ago
  • Annie and John Glenn smile at the event announcing his run for president in New Concord, Ohio, on April 21, 1983. Glenn later withdrew from the race.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Annie and John Glenn smile at the event announcing his run for president in New Concord, Ohio, on April 21, 1983. Glenn later withdrew from the race.
    Ohio State University, John Glenn Archives/Ohio History Connection
  • Anna Castor Glenn
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Anna Castor Glenn
    Ohio History Connection
  • Annie and John Glenn at a Statehouse event promoting the iCivics online program in May 2015.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Annie and John Glenn at a Statehouse event promoting the iCivics online program in May 2015.
    Karen Kasler
  • Annie Glenn touches her husband's casket as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on December 16, 2016.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Annie Glenn touches her husband's casket as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on December 16, 2016.
    Ohio Channel

Annie Glenn, the wife of the late astronaut, Senator and presidential candidate John Glenn, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Anna Castor was born in Columbus in 1920 and when she was 3 she moved to New Concord in Muskingum County, where her family met the family of John Glenn.

They were high school sweethearts and were married through his trips to space and to Washington for a total of 73 years till his death in 2016.

Annie Glenn seemed inseparable from her famous husband. But she was admired for her work too.

She was an adjunct professor in the speech pathology department at Ohio State University and an activist for people with disabilities. She talked about her own struggles in an interview with the Ohio Channel in 2012.

“I grew up with a hard problem, too, being such a severe stutterer – I was 85%. I could hardly talk," she said.

The American Speech Language and Hearing Association created an award named for her to honor people who’ve overcome communication disorders.

Annie Glenn died at a nursing home in Minnesota, near her family. She was 100.  She’ll be buried with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.

Tags: 
Annie Glenn
Coronavirus

Related Content

Ohio's John Glenn - Astronaut, Senator And Icon - Dies At 95

By Dec 8, 2016
The Ohio Channel

Fighter pilot, astronaut and former US Senator John Glenn has passed away.

Columbus Airport Renamed After American Icon John Glenn

By Jun 28, 2016
Andy Chow

The main airport in Columbus has been renamed to honor John Glenn. But the American icon says the new name will play a much bigger role for people flying in and out of Columbus. 

John Glenn Shared Passion For Aviation, Innovation In Last Public Appearance

By Dec 16, 2016

Many are gathering this weekend to pay their respects to an American icon John Glenn in memorial services. One of Glenn’s last major public appearances was in July at a ceremony renaming Port Columbus International Airport for him. During the ceremony Glenn shared what started his passion for aviation and his hopes for future generations.

U.S. Marine Corps Band Performs At Ohio Statehouse

By May 16, 2017
Dan Konik/Ohiochannel

The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment from Washington D.C. performed at the Ohio Statehouse today. This unit, 8th and I, is the oldest military post in the country. It doesn’t often perform outside the nation’s capital. This special appearance of the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, the Marine Corps Color Band and the Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps honored the widow of former Senator and astronaut hero John Glenn.