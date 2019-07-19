Backers Of Background Checks For Gun Sales Aim To Pass It

It looks like Ohio voters might get to vote on a proposed law that would expand background checks for firearm sales after all. A previous version of a petition that would start the process of putting it on the ballot to begin had been rejected last month.

The Attorney General’s office has certified a revised petition that would be presented for people to sign, saying this time around it is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed law. This means the proposal’s backers can begin collecting 132,887 signatures from half of Ohio’s 88 counties.

If they’re successful, lawmakers have four months to pass the plan as it is. If they don’t, the group can collect another 132,887 signatures to put the issue on the statewide ballot, most likely next year.