Big Money Coming To Ohio And Cities, Counties In Latest COVID Relief Package

By 1 hour ago

Along with individual stimulus checks and more help for the unemployed, there’s a lot of money headed to Ohio and its cities and counties once the latest $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is signed into law.

There’s a total of $11.2 billion for Ohio in the bill called the American Rescue Plan – half of it going to the state, with $2.2 billion each going to major cities and to all 88 counties.

The Statehouse News Bureau revieed an analysis by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Of that $2.2 billion for counties, here are the top five allocations:

  • Franklin County: $255,38,000
  • Cuyahoga County: $239,530,000
  • Hamilton County: $158,540,000
  • Summit County: $104,930,000
  • Montgomery County: $103,120,000

Among major cities, Cleveland gets the most, $541,410,000 - almost a half a billion dollars. That averages out to $1,400 per resident based on the most recent Census figures available. That's the eighth largest allocation among all major U.S. cities.

Cincinnati could get $291,590,000, or around $967 per person. Columbus would get $185,960,000, but because it's by far the largest city by population, its take comes out to $211 per resident.

The money can be used for COVID-related expenses like vaccines and public health, small business relief, support for low-income people and schools.

The plan, backed by Democrats and the Biden administration, is expected to pass along party lines Wednesday afternoon. No Republicans are likely to vote for it.

Ohio's budget director has credited previous COVID relief as "essentially serv[ing] as a second rainy day fund for us," and has suggested that may make draining the state's rainy-day fund unnecessary.

Tags: 
coronavirus - financial relief
Coronavirus
Coronavirus - budget

Related Content

Ohio's Democratic Senator Confident Minimum Wage Hike Will Be Quick And "Substantial"

By Mar 1, 2021
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
@sensherrodbrown/twitter

Ohio’s Democratic senior US Senator says he’s confident the minimum wage will be raised quickly and substantially, even though a provision to hike it to $15 an hour won’t be included in the latest $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Food Banks Flat-Funded In New Ohio Budget, Though Demand Keeps Growing

By Feb 19, 2021
A line outside the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Grove City near Columbus in November.
Karen Kasler

Unemployment and financial problems from the pandemic have brought millions of people to food banks, which are serving 150,000 more Ohioans per month than they were a year ago. That’s putting a strain on the system that supports those people in need.

Ohio's Portman Among Republican Senators Meeting Biden On COVID Relief

By Feb 2, 2021
Though he had campaigned for former President Trump's re-election, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) attended President Biden's inauguration and said he'll work with his administration.
@senrobportman/Twitter

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) is among the 10 Republican Senators who met with President Biden to talk about their COVID relief packages, though the Republicans' plan is a third the size of the one Democrats want. But Portman is hoping for more talks on those dueling deals.