Bill To Make Amusement Rides Safer Is Signed Into Law

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill that strengthens rules for amusement rides in Ohio.

The new law is named after 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, who was killed in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in 2018. Seven other people were hurt. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda says the new law codifies a more extensive inspection process.

“The bill also includes provisions such as the requirement to photograph every major repair that the ride has made. It also requires that a professional engineer be a part of the ride advisory board going forward," Pelanda says.

The new law also applies to all rides at events and amusement parks statewide.