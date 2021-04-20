Bill Sponsor Open To Hearing Concerns About Armed Teacher Training

By 25 minutes ago
  • Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Middletown) offers sponsor testimony for HB99 in the House Criminal Justice Committee, March 2021
    Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Middletown) offers sponsor testimony for HB99 in the House Criminal Justice Committee, March 2021
    The Ohio Channel

More than 130 people have voiced their opposition to a bill that would establish a required baseline of training if school districts want to allow teachers and other workers to carry a gun in schools. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Middletown) says he's currently listening to and reading through those concerns.

The bill, HB99, says school districts must require teachers complete the eight hours of training needed to carry a concealed weapon before allowing them to have a weapon at school. The final decision whether teachers and staff can have a firearm and if additional training is necessary would be up to district leaders.

Hall says just the knowledge that teachers might be armed can reduce possible violence. 

"That presence of a teacher being able to protect the students and protect the staff I think that, again, doesn't eliminate but I think it lowers the possibility of that happening," says Hall, whose father was the school resource officer during the 2016 shooting at Madison High School in Butler County.

Opponents argue that eight hours is not enough training. Some have said that more training is needed to identify and deescalate a dangerous scenario while others have said having guns in the classroom can make a situation less safe. 

Lawmakers are currently considering potential amendments to the bill. Hall says he's open to having further discussion with interested parties to address concerns.

Tags: 
HB99
Thomas Hall
guns

Related Content

House Bill Sets Minimum Required Training For Teachers To Carry Guns In Schools

By Apr 15, 2021
The Ohio Channel

Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow teachers and school workers to carry guns in schools if they have the eight hours of training that comes with earning a concealed carry license. The bill, which gives local school districts the authority to require additional training, is sparking a debate on how to keep students safe in the classroom.

Ohio Democrats Unveil More Gun Regulations As Republicans Aim The Other Way

By 23 hours ago
A Columbus area gun store
Dan Konik

A week after House Republicans stripped some of Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun regulations from the state budget, minority House Democrats have responded with a package of even tougher legislation.

Bill Would Name Ohio A "Safe Haven" From Federal Gun Regulations

By Apr 16, 2021
Dan Konik

Fourteen Ohio House Republicans have signed onto a bill that could allow the state to reject federal gun laws and rulings that state lawmakers feel violate the Second Amendment.