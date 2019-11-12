Bill Would Require Ohio Pharmacists Be Educated About Naloxone Law

Ohio law permits pharmacists to give the overdose drug Naloxone without a prescription to people who deal with opioid addicts. But one state lawmaker says many pharmacists are not doing that.

Democratic Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is sponsoring a bill that would require the State Board of Pharmacy to educate pharmacists about the current Ohio law that allows people to get Naloxone without a prescription. She says a recent newspaper survey showed many pharmacies are not following that law.

“In fact, 20% of the pharmacies surveyed incorrectly stated that customers would need a prescription for Naloxone. Consequently, many pharmacies didn’t have Naloxone in stock," Antonio says.

Antonio says Naloxone is an important tool to fight Ohio's opioid crisis.

“We know we must do everything possible to remove the barriers that could prevent Ohioans from accessing this life saving medication.”

The Ohio Senate passed the bill to require pharmacist training on Naloxone unanimously last month. Antonio is hoping the House will follow suit soon.