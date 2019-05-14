"Buy American" Bill Would Create Accountability For Federal Contracts

By May 14, 2019
  • U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

The state’s two U.S. Senators are teaming up to encourage federal contractors to put more effort into buying American-made products. 

U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s (R-Ohio) “Buy American” bill would require agencies to explain their out-of-country contracts, placing that information on BuyAmerican.Gov.

Portman says this adds public accountability, allows American companies to see what opportunities are out there, and makes federal agencies think twice before seeking a waiver.

“Some of these agencies have just developed relationships with foreign firms and it’s just easier and we’re gonna make sure there’s more transparency here and that U.S. companies have a chance to compete," says Portman.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is a co-sponsor of the bill. Portman has another bill to place all federal grants and contracts online.

Rob Portman

