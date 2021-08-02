-
He spoke out about the problem earlier today on Capitol Hill.
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he’s talked to Capitol and DC police officers who watched the powerful testimony earlier this…
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is saying he’s optimistic about the $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill that he’s been working on with…
Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators voted for the establishment of a commission to investigate the Jan 6th insurrection. Republican Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)…
Democrats in Congress are pushing for a full investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building this past January. One U.S. Senator from…
Yesterday, in a phone call with reporters, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman suggested Ohio reject the extra $300 a week that is being given to unemployed Ohioans.…
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is urging the state to stop providing the $300 weekly federal checks to unemployed Ohioans, which will stop coming…
After 100 days in office, President Joe Biden is set to lay out his legislative agenda before his first joint session of Congress tonight. Ohio’s two…
Another Republican has thrown his hat in the ring for the already crowded U.S. Senate primary.Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons says he’s running for the…
Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump chastised Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzales for voting to impeach him and praised his announced primary…