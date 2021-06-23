Portman Says He Hopes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Can Be Passed Soon

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is saying he’s optimistic about the $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill that he’s been working on with President Biden.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said a bipartisan group has come to an agreement on the framework for a $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill, noting it will provide needed dollars for projects like the Brent Spence Bridge in southwest Ohio and for broadband for Ohio's underserved areas.

On a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, Portman said the sticking point right now is how to pay for it.

President Biden has proposed tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans and pulling back the 2017 tax cuts. But Portman said that’s not a good option.

“We don’t want to do that. So, we are trying to figure out ways to get there. We’re very close but we are not quite there yet," Portman said.

Biden has rejected an increase in the gas tax. Congressional Democrats have another infrastructure plan on the table but it costs over $2 trillion - more than twice as much - and is not bipartisan.

Portman told reporters in Washington later in the day that Biden has invited the group, which has grown to 21 members, to the White House for more talks Thursday. But it's likely no deal will be done before Congress breaks for July 4.