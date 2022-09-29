Rob Portman calls for U.S. to send more aid to Ukraine

Ohio’s U.S. Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, is calling on the United States to send more aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight against the unprovoked Russian invasion.

Portman and other members of the bipartisan Senate Ukraine Caucus met with members of the Ukrainian Parliament this week to get an update on the latest events happening in the war against Russia.

As Portman said on the Senate floor, Ukraine is pushing back against the Russian aggression but needs more help.

“When we give the Ukrainians weapons they've actually been asking for and they actually need, they use them effectively and it's working. In the clearest sign yet that Russia is feeling desperate, last week President Putin announced a new draft, mobilization of at least 300,000 soldiers to support his troubled war in Ukraine,” said Portman.

Portman is pushing for the Senate to approve funding so the U.S. can send more weapons to Ukraine. That specifically includes more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. Portman calls these systems superior to most Russian artillery.

Watch: Portman asks for more aid to Ukraine on Senate floor

“By providing additional funding, the battlefield gains can continue. The government in Kyiv can continue to operate. Ukrainian prosecutors can investigate more war crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice. As Russia continues their ruthless attack on freedom and democracy, it's our duty to stand up for what we believe is true, that life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness will always win in the fight against tyranny and it's working,” said Portman.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, said it has become clear that Putin is more and more isolated from other countries.

“Everybody's seeing every day the threat of a guy like Putin, what he's done in Russia. Russia's expansionist history coupled with a maniacal leader like Putin. So, the U.S. continues to stand with our allies, continues to lead. Understanding that it's best for our future as a nation, that Russia doesn't expand into Ukraine,” said Brown.

Brown also said that President Joe Biden has made the right calls along the way as far as America’s involvement in the war. Brown said that Congress has been supportive of the strategy and said that support should continue.