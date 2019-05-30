"Capped" School Districts Threaten Federal Lawsuit If Lawmakers Don't Act

By 24 minutes ago
  • A hallway in a central Ohio high school
    A hallway in a central Ohio high school
    Karen Kasler

A group of school districts that aren’t getting the money they say the state’s school funding formula calculates they should get are threatening a federal lawsuit if the issue isn’t resolved.

166 districts are said to be on the cap – meaning the formula says they should get more money than they do because the state has capped their total dollars.

Delaware City Schools superintendent Paul Craft told Senators on the Finance Committee that students in districts that are fully funded and those guaranteed to get what they got last year are getting more money that those in districts on the cap.

“These three students in three similarly situated districts are obviously not receiving that equal protection of the law. And that would be the basis of our lawsuit. I don’t want to do that.”

Craft says lawmakers can avoid a lawsuit that by getting rid of caps in the formula, or by what he calls meaningful changes.

Tags: 
school funding

Related Content

Urban Districts Criticize New School Funding Formula Proposal

By May 6, 2019
Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) discuss their new school funding formula at the Ohio Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s eight urban school districts are calling for changes to the newly-proposed school funding formula saying more factors need to be taken into account.

New School Funding Formula Shelved For Now

By May 2, 2019
Rep. John Patterson and Rep. Bob Cupp
Statehouse News Bureau

For weeks now, Ohio lawmakers have been considering a bipartisan school funding plan from two state representatives.  They say the plan would reduce reliance on property taxes. The proposal is not funded in the proposed House budget.

Speaker Says New School Funding Formula Won't Be In House Budget

By Apr 28, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Andy Chow

The leader of the Ohio House says a new school funding formula that two state representatives introduced a few weeks ago won’t be part of the House version of the budget, which he says will come out on Wednesday.

New School Funding Formula Costly, With Increases Or Flat Funding For All Schools

By Mar 29, 2019
Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima, left) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) talked about their new school funding formula on Monday.
Karen Kasler

Two state lawmakers who say they’ve made Ohio’s school funding formula more stable and fair have released financial details that show what Ohio's 612 school districts will get. They’re also showing the plan will cost the state a lot more money.