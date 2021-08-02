-
Groups representing Ohio’s school boards, school administrators and school financial officials are raising serious concerns about the Senate’s version of…
A battle is coming over the school funding formula overhaul introduced in the Senate’s version of the budget yesterday – which blows up the one proposed…
Republican Senators have unveiled their rewrite of the school funding overhaul in the House budget, which spends less per student but will be more…
The school funding formula that’s in the latest version of the two-year state budget now being considered by the Ohio Senate will likely cost more than…
All Ohio students could be eligible for vouchers to go to any private school in the state under a bill being proposed by House Republicans. The two-page…
The head of the Senate committee looking over the House-approved version of the state budget says he’s concerned that the new school funding formula…
A coalition of progressive groups is coming together to support a bipartisan school funding plan that’s been put into the budget after languishing in the…
Ohio Senators are now holding hearings on the $74 billion state budget plan that makes tax cuts and overhauls school funding.The Senate is breaking out…
The Ohio House will vote on its version of the two-year state budget Wednesday, after it cleared a House committee with all Republicans and two Democrats…
Republicans in the Ohio House have added a tax cut and changes to school funding to Gov. Mike DeWine’s two year budget. And they’ve made some other…