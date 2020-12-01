Chair Of Committee Hearing Nuclear Bailout Repeal Bills Puts Forward A Delay

By 1 hour ago
  • The towers of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, one of the two plants that would receive $150 million in subsides from the bailout known as House Bill 6.
    The towers of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, one of the two plants that would receive $150 million in subsides from the bailout known as House Bill 6.
    Dan Konik

There’s a new twist in the possible repeal of Ohio’s controversial nuclear bailout law – a plan to delay the $150 million the state will collect next year for its two nuclear power plants. It comes from the head of a special House committee hearing proposals to repeal the bailout.

The plan from Rep. Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon) would delay the subsides for two nuclear power plants that will be collected from all Ohio electric ratepayers starting in January. And it would require a third-party audit to determine if the money is needed.

Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) said in a statement: “Ohioans shouldn’t see their utility bills go up as a result of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. Not now – not ever! How many people have to be arrested, indicted, plead guilty, resign, or be fired before Republicans will definitively say that House Bill 6 has to go?”

But that’s not how Hoops sees it.

“It just gives us some time to really look at the issue more. I don’t feel we’re kicking anything down there. Energy policy is just very complex," Hoops said.

And Hoops doesn't want a full repeal: "There were some good things I feel that were in the bill. I think we want to keep the nuclear plants here in Ohio.”

Two coal plants and some solar project would also benefit from another $20 million in subsidies in the law, which also cut utilities’ energy efficiency programs.

Lawsuits have been filed to stop the collection of up to $2.35 in monthly charges and the forwarding of that money to Energy Harbor, formerly FirstEnergy Solutions, which operates the nuclear plants.

Federal investigators say that law passed because of a $61 million bribery scheme involving former Speaker Larry Householder, four other people and a utility believed to be FirstEnergy.

The bailout passed with Republican and Democratic votes, and some Republicans have said research from the Legislative Service Commission shows a repeal would cost consumers more than $2 billion. But that doesn’t include money that could be saved if energy efficiency programs were brought back.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
hb6 repeal

Related Content

FirstEnergy Credit Ratings Downgraded To Junk Status

By Nov 25, 2020
FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron
Tim Ruddell/WKSU

FirstEnergy's credit rating has hit below investment grade or "junk" status by the three big rating agencies; Fitch, Moody's, and S&P. It's another blow to the company that has experienced a tumultuous year after being linked to a $61 million alleged racketeering scheme.

Sam Randazzo Resigns As PUCO Chair To Avoid Being A 'Distraction'

By Nov 20, 2020
Sam Randazzo, former PUCO Chair, on "The State of Ohio"
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio's top utilities regulations official has resigned just days after FBI agents searched his home in an early morning raid. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced the departure of PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo, thanking him for his service.

House Dems Voice Frustration With HB6 Repeal Bills Still In Committee

By Nov 23, 2020
Sedrick Denson
The Ohio Channel

Leadership in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate have said they want to repeal a sweeping energy law, HB6, that's linked to an alleged bribery scheme. But the investigation continues to reveal more corruption, and opponents of the law are growing frustrated with the lack of movement for a repeal.

Borges Speaks Out On Federal Racketeering Case

By Nov 16, 2020
Matt Borges leaves federal court
Andy Chow

Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party who is now a defendant in a federal racketeering case is making public comments about the case for the first time since his arrest, saying he wants to reiterate his innocence.

Legislature Looking At Different Routes For Potential HB6 Repeal

By Nov 11, 2020
The Ohio Channel

An Ohio Senate committee held a hearing on two different pieces of legislation that address the sweeping energy law, HB6, which creates more than $1 billion in subsidies for nuclear and coal plants. Legislators now have three options in front of them to deal with the bill connected to a $61 million corruption case; keep the law in place, repeal it, or partially repeal the law.