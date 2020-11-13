With No Repeal Of HB6 In Place, Ohio AG Sues To Stop Monthly Nuclear Bailout Charges

  • The Perry nuclear power plant, one of two that will receive subsidies from House Bill 6.
    Andy Chow

There are only a few weeks until new charges are set to hit all Ohio electric bills, and there’s still no repeal of House Bill 6, the disputed law that created those charges. Now the attorney general has filed a second lawsuit involving collection of that money.

The suit from Attorney General Dave Yost seeks to immediately stop the collection of $2.35 in monthly charges on all Ohio electric bills. Those charges would start January 1 and total $150 million a year statewide – with that money bound for Ohio’s two nuclear power plants as well as coal and solar subsidies.

A lawsuit he filed in September sought to allow the money to be collected but to be held from going to Energy Harbor, the former FirstEnergy subsidiary that now owns the nuclear plants. FirstEnergy said at the time it would "vigorously" defend itself and that the case had no merit.

There are four bills at the Statehouse that would repeal the bailout. Three would seek a full repeal, while the fourth would eliminate the ratepayer subsidies bound for nuclear, coal, and solar plants but retain the cuts HB6 makes to renewable energy standards and the elimination of the energy efficiency standards.

Federal investigators say HB6 became law as part of a $61 million bribery scheme involving Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder, four other people and a utility believed to be FirstEnergy.

HB6 - Energy Bill
Dave Yost

Related Content

Legislature Looking At Different Routes For Potential HB6 Repeal

By Nov 11, 2020
The Ohio Channel

An Ohio Senate committee held a hearing on two different pieces of legislation that address the sweeping energy law, HB6, which creates more than $1 billion in subsidies for nuclear and coal plants. Legislators now have three options in front of them to deal with the bill connected to a $61 million corruption case; keep the law in place, repeal it, or partially repeal the law.

Execs Say Racketeering Investigation Poses 'Challenge' To FirstEnergy Earnings Objective

By Nov 2, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Andy Chow

FirstEnergy held its first earnings call since announcing the departure of CEO Chuck Jones who was ousted as the result of an internal review related to a federal racketeering investigation. The utility says, although the company is under investigation in possible connection to a bribery scheme, earnings are still up. 

HB6 Opponents Say Plea Deals Put Pressure On Leaders To Repeal

By Oct 30, 2020
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Konik

Opponents of the energy bill that bailed out two nuclear power plants say the latest plea deals in a corruption case sends a strong message that the bill should be repealed.

DeWine Expects Nuclear Bailout Repeal During Lame Duck Session

By Oct 13, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

It’s been nearly three months since former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others connected to him were arrested on federal charges of wrongdoing associated with an energy bill signed into law last year. Gov. DeWine has said he wants that law, HB 6 repealed. But that hasn’t happened yet.

Columbus, Cincinnati File Lawsuit To Stop New Electric Bill Charges

By Oct 27, 2020
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Konik

Leaders in Columbus and Cincinnati have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop new charges from appearing on electric bills next year created through HB6, which is at the heart of an alleged corruption scandal.