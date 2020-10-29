FirstEnergy Fires CEO Chuck Jones After Internal Investigation

By 1 minute ago
  • Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy Corp CEO, after testifying before a Senate committee in May 2017.
    Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy Corp CEO, after testifying before a Senate committee in May 2017.
    Andy Chow

The FirstEnergy Board of Directors has fired its CEO Chuck Jones after an internal investigation into the ongoing federal racketeering case. The announcement came just hours after two defendants in that case entered a plea agreement in court saying they're guilty of the accusations.

A statement from FirstEnergy says an internal investigation found that Jones violated certain company policies and its code of conduct. 

Federal prosecutors allege a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy funneled millions of dollars into a dark money which was used to get a nuclear power plant bailout passed by lawmakers. 

The nuclear power plants, Davis-Besse and Perry, were owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions. This year the company separated from FirstEnergy under the new name, Energy Harbor.

Two defendants have now admitted to playing a role in the $61 million scheme, saying the money was also used to help get Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) elected as House speaker. 

Two other vice presidents of the company, Michael Dowling and Dennis Chack, were also fired.

Jones said on an earnings call in late July, days after Householder and the other defendants were arrested, "I believe that FirstEnergy acted properly in this matter and we intend to cooperate fully in the investigation."

The board has placed Steven E. Strah as acting CEO of the company.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
Householder Corruption Case

Related Content

Columbus, Cincinnati File Lawsuit To Stop New Electric Bill Charges

By Oct 27, 2020
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Konik

Leaders in Columbus and Cincinnati have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop new charges from appearing on electric bills next year created through HB6, which is at the heart of an alleged corruption scandal.

Defendants File Plea Agreements In HB6 Corruption Case

By 11 hours ago
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Andy Chow

Federal court documents in the $61 million racketeering case shows two defendants are looking to change their "not guilty" pleas, which means they’ve reached a deal with federal prosecutors and are admitting to their roles in the alleged scheme.

Ohio House Speaker Arrested In Case Related To Nuclear Power Plant Bailout Law

By Jul 21, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Andy Chow

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has been arrested in connection to a $60 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy case. Federal agents were at his farm in Perry County Tuesday morning.