Householder Corruption Case

The civil suit, which was initially filed in September 2020, includes former House Speaker Larry Householder and FirstEnergy.
The PUCO discovered $24.5 million was collected from ratepayers and other entities, and used for payments that were deemed "improperly classified, misallocated, or lacked documentation."
The audit says FirstEnergy should refund ratepayers $6.6M which was flagged by FirstEnergy as being "improperly classified, misallocated, or lacked documentation."
Democrats in the Ohio House want Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) to fire two members of his staff in response to new information to come out related to the…
Ohio Democrats have been talking up last week’s plea deal from FirstEnergy as proof of Republican corruption in state government. But now Gov. Mike…
FirstEnergy says it paid a bribe of more than $4 million dollars to Sam Randazzo before he became chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Gov.…
Gov. Mike DeWine has made his first public comments since last week’s plea deal from FirstEnergy in the federal corruption case involving the nuclear…
FirstEnergy will pay a $230 million fine in a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the federal investigation into the $1.6 billion bailout for Ohio’s two…
FirstEnergy will pay $230 million after entering into a deferred prosecution agreement over charges that the company bribed then-House Speaker Larry…
In a historic vote, the Ohio House has removed a former Speaker who was re-elected to his seat last fall, after he was arrested in what's considered the…