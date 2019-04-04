Controversy Over License Plate Requirement Is Not New

When Governor Mike DeWine signed the new transportation budget into law, he didn’t veto any elements of it, including a controversial part of it that eliminates the requirement to display a license plate on the front of your car.

The decision to do away with front license plates in Ohio is being criticized by police agencies.

DeWine says he expected the controversy over the issue.

“There have been people in this state who have wanted to get rid of the front license plate for as long as I remember. I believe this was an issue when I was in the general assembly back in 1981-1982. Some things never go away," DeWine says.

But that requirement to display the front plate will go away on July 1st of this year.

In the meantime, DeWine says he’s open to learning about other ways to help law enforcement track vehicles.