front license plate

Drivers are no longer required by law to have license plates on the front of their cars. The change ends a long debate over the use of front…
A pair of Republican senators want to keep requiring Ohio vehicles to have front license plates. A new provision that drops that requirement goes into…
When Governor Mike DeWine signed the new transportation budget into law, he didn’t veto any elements of it, including a controversial part of it that…
The state’s new transportation budget will do away with the requirement that Ohioans display a license plate on the front of their cars. That might not…