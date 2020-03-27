COVID-19 Deaths Reach 19; Ohio Predicts 10,000 Cases Daily At Peak

By 3 minutes ago

Deaths from COVID-19 jumped to 19 and coronavirus cases jumped 31% from yesterday in Ohio. And the state is now predicting there could be as many as 10,000 cases of coronavirus per day at the peak, which could be in mid-May.

Gov. Mike DeWine started his daily coronavirus update by signing the bill that state lawmakers passed unanimously this week. That legislation stops waives school testing requirements this academic year, suspends the one-week waiting period for unemployment compensation and allows people to get jobless benefits if they are sick or quarantined, moves the state tax deadline to July 15 and extends absentee voting for the March 17 primary to April 28.

DeWine said the orders he's issued so far are aimed at two goals: to continue social distancing buy more time, and to building up the health care system to be ready when the surge comes.

DeWine said new modeling has suggested that the state may not hit the peak till mid-May. And he said experts are saying Ohio may need to build up two to three times the capacity the health care system currently has.

"We have a long way to go, and that’s a stark reality," said DeWine.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said there could be 6,000-10,000 cases of coronavirus per day at the peak, which has now potentially been pushed out to mid-May from May 1. And while she said modeling shows the state's efforts on social distancing are working, she said Ohio is only at about a third of the hospital capacity that's needed even with that "flattened" curve.

DeWine said he's dividing the state into eight regions, and has put Ohio Adjutant General John Harris Jr. in charge of the effort to gather up the plans each region develops. He said he's ordered each region to have their collective plan in rough draft form by 9am tomorrow, with a final draft due by 12 noon on Monday.

Sen. Rob Portman also joined the press conference by phone, to discuss the package that will send about $1,200 to most Americans making less than $75,000. He said those checks could go out next week. It will also send billions to state and local health departments across the country.

Portman also mentioned new expanded loans from the Small Business Association, of up to $10 billion per business. It converts from a loan to a grant if they use it for payroll, rent or other expenses. Portman said 800 financial institutions will offer these.

DeWine also mentioned a new way to connect with local restaurants, shops and activities that are online at ohio.org/supportlocalohio. He said 250 local places are online right now, but more can join.

Tags: 
Coronavirus

