COVID Grace Period For Ohio Drivers' Licenses And Registrations Expires Soon

By 25 minutes ago
  • Ohio Dept of Public Safety

Ohioans who needed to renew their drivers’ licenses or vehicle registrations during the pandemic have been given a grace period for the past year. But it expires soon. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans need to renew their drivers’ licenses, state id’s and vehicle registrations by July 1 – no exceptions.

“According to the BMV, there are around 100,000 drivers licenses and 221,000 vehicle registration that expired during the time period and these individuals, as of this date, have yet to renew so we urge them to renew. We also urge them not to wait until July 1st because there will be a big rush," DeWine says.

In many cases, vehicle registrations can be handled online. And if you need to renew your license, you might be able to check in at your local BMV online and hold your place so you don’t have to wait in a long line. 

For more information on handling transactions online, go to BMV.Ohio.gov 

drivers' licenses
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles
Gov. Mike DeWine

State Urging Ohioans To Get Driver's License That Allows Them To Fly

By Oct 11, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine shows off his new federally compliant driver's license.
Karen Kasler

In just under a year, airline travelers will have to show a federal compliant driver’s license to get on a plane, or will have to bring a passport – even to fly within the United States.

New Bill Would Allow Ohio Drivers' Licenses To Be Valid For Eight Years

By Oct 21, 2019
Ohio Department of Public Safety

There’s a bill in the Ohio Legislature that its sponsor says will ensure you spend less time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. 

State Starts Another Round Of Amnesty For Drivers' Licenses

By Oct 16, 2019
Chris Damron of Columbus got his license back during the last round of amnesty, and is encouraging others who are eligible to apply.
Daniel Konik

Over 340,000 people could get back on the roads legally – sometimes after many years of not being able to pay reinstatement fees.

Pilot Program Allows Customers To Skip BMV Line

By Jun 17, 2019
BMV Registrar Charles Norman explains how the system works as he stands next to a kiosk that BMV customers use to check in when they arrive.
Karen Kasler

State officials are testing out a new online checking system in one of the places that tends to get the biggest complaints about long waits – the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Advocates Want Green Light For Ohio Driver's License Amnesty To Go On

By Aug 14, 2019
Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Jodi Thomas (center) participated in a workshop to help people get their licenses back, along with Anne Roche from Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (left) and Ohio Poverty Law staff attorney Megan O’Dell.
Karen Kasler

A six-month pilot program that sought to help low-income Ohioans get their suspended drivers’ licenses reinstated finished up last month.