-
Ohioans who needed to renew their drivers’ licenses or vehicle registrations during the pandemic have been given a grace period for the past year. But it…
-
There’s a bill in the Ohio Legislature that its sponsor says will ensure you spend less time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Republican Representative…
-
Over 340,000 people could get back on the roads legally – sometimes after many years of not being able to pay reinstatement fees.After a six-month pilot…
-
In just under a year, airline travelers will have to show a federal compliant driver’s license to get on a plane, or will have to bring a passport – even…
-
Attorney General Dave Yost is shutting off direct access to the state's facial recognition database of driver’s license photos for thousands of local law…
-
A six-month pilot program that sought to help low-income Ohioans get their suspended drivers’ licenses reinstated finished up last month. And after the…
-
Some states have been asked to provide photos from driver’s licenses so the feds can use facial recognition software for identification and location…
-
State officials are testing out a new online checking system in one of the places that tends to get the biggest complaints about long waits – the Bureau…
-
A lawsuit has been filed against the state for overcharging some Ohioans who have purchased driver’s licenses or state identification cards recently.…
-
It's easier right now but it's a limited time offer. Here are the details.Ohioans who have had their driver’s licenses revoked and cannot afford to have…