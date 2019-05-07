Democrats Critical Of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Over A Recent Ad

By 8 minutes ago
  • Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
    Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio Democratic Party is asking Attorney General Dave Yost to turn over records regarding an ad about his first 100 days in office. 

The ad was made by Yost’s communications staff but it was embedded in a campaign fundraising video. And even though the ad was removed once its usage came to light, Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper wants more information about it.

“Ohio officials seem to have this terrible habit using taxpayer dollars to do self-promotion. That self-promotion then becomes material for campaigns or campaign fundraising," Pepper says.

Yost’s office took the ad down shortly after questions were raised about it. In a written statement, Yost said the appearance of recent links to the video posted by his office sent the wrong message and said he had instructed his political team to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Tags: 
David Pepper
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Related Content

Ohio's Political Leaders Debate The State's Future Political Landscape

By Feb 19, 2019
L-R Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper and Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken
Jo Ingles

The leaders of Ohio’s two major parties see different signs in the outcome of the 2018 election. At a forum sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press, both said they have good reason to hope their parties will be in control in coming years. 

What Is Next For Ohio Democrats?

By Nov 7, 2018
Jo Ingles

This week’s election underscored some weaknesses for Ohio Democrats. The party’s candidates lost all of the statewide executive offices and gained seats but also lost some in the state House and Senate. This has left many wondering where Democrats in Ohio go from here. 

Union For Campaign Workers And Ohio Democratic Party Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

By Sep 26, 2018
Chairman, Ohio Democratic Party
Statehouse News Bureau

A new union representing campaign workers that had criticized the Ohio Democratic Party over pay and benefits has reached a tentative settlement. 

New Union Isn't Happy With Ohio Democratic Party Right Now

By Sep 11, 2018
Chairman, Ohio Democratic Party
Statehouse News Bureau

In July, the Ohio Democratic Party recognized a new union that was formed to represent campaign workers. Now, a few weeks before the election, that union is taking issue with the party, which has long leaned on labor to support its candidates. 

Could Outcome Of A Special Election In August Send Signals For A Blue Wave In November?

By Jul 25, 2018
Dan Konik

A special election next month in a Republican leaning Central Ohio congressional district is being closely watched. It’s the 12thdistrict – a seat formerly held by Pat Tiberi (TEA-berry)….and before that by Gov. John Kasich. The district has been solidly red for 40 years now. But there are signs the Democrat running to replace Tiberi in the special August election has a good shot of winning. Some are even saying this race captures the pulse of Ohio voters this November. 