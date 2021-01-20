DeWine Asks Biden For More COVID-19 Vaccine, National Strategies

The transition from a Trump to Biden administration means changes for the nation's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says there's one glaring issue the state needs help with moving forward.

President Joe Biden and his staff have reached out to states to find out what changes are needed on the federal level to combat the coronavirus.

DeWine says Ohio’s biggest need is clear; more vaccines.

"We can adjust. We can do we can handle this. We can figure out how to go over bumps and logistic problems and other things, and we can work our way through problems. That's kind of what we do. But what we can't do is, you know, produce this and get more," DeWine says.

The governor sent a letter to DeWine outlining where Ohio stands when it comes to distributing the vaccine and addressing other concerns related to the pandemic.

Along with asking for more doses of the vaccine, DeWine called on Biden to create a national strategy to immunize migrant and seasonal workers who tend to travel from one state to another. The letter also urges Biden to craft a national messaging campaign to encourage vaccination and flexibility with federal funding.

DeWine told the Biden administration that Ohio is ready to work with the federal government to create mass vaccination sites along with mobile distribution systems.