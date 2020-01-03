DeWine Attempts To Rally Support For Anti-Gun Violence Bill With County Fair Officials

  • Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine has said his major priority for 2020 is to push for his anti-gun violence package in the legislature and DeWine took that message to hundreds of people gathered from all of Ohio's counties.

DeWine says lawmakers need to address gun violence and that his "Strong Ohio" plan will do that by making several changes, such as increasing the ability for judges to send people to receive mental health treatment.

He also told a large group of county fair managers, who were gathered in Columbus, that the plan would increase penalties for criminals with a violent record who commit another crime.

"So giving judges more authority, in other words, longer potential sentences will make a huge difference," DeWine says, adding that he believe this is an aspect of the plan that isn't getting enough attention.

The bill is currently sitting in a Senate committee.

Mike DeWine
STRONG Ohio

DeWine Prepares To Release Specifics On Gun Background Checks, 'Red Flag Law'

By Oct 4, 2019
Demonstrators gather during an anti-gun violence march held outside of the Ohio Statehouse.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine plans to reveal on Monday the official bill language on expanded background checks and red-flag gun confiscation, two major issues that have been at the center of heated debate in the aftermath of the Dayton mass shooting. 

Advocates March Against Gun Violence, Call For Lawmakers To Pass Regulations

By Sep 18, 2019
Andy Chow

A group of protesters marched in downtown Columbus to voice their support for more gun regulations, especially expanded background checks and the so-called "red flag" gun seizure law. The march comes as lawmakers hold hearings on several gun regulation bills. 

DeWine's Proposed Regulations Marks Shift In Gun Debate

By Aug 6, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils 17-point plan to reduce gun violence.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling for a version of the "Red Flag Law," expanded background checks, and other gun control proposals in the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. These proposals represent a dramatic shift in the way Ohio's state leadership has handled gun policies for most of the decade.