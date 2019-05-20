DeWine Calls On Lifting Statute Of Limitations For Rape

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order, establishing a group to look into how the state medical board handled allegations of sexual abuse by former Ohio State University Dr. Richard Strauss.

DeWine says he wants this working group to provide answers about what the medical board knew, when they knew it and how they handled it. And DeWine is calling on lawmakers to lift the statute of limitations for victims of rape.

“The nature of sexual assaults and the impacts they have on victims is different than other crimes," DeWine says.

Brian Garrett says he was abused by Strauss in an off-campus clinic the doctor set up after being suspended by OSU. Garrett has questions.

“Why didn’t the Ohio State Medical Board? Why didn’t Ohio State report him to the police immediately? Why is a physician or person in power treated differently?" Garrett asks during DeWine's press conference.

An investigative report released Friday found Strauss, who is now deceased, had sexually abused at least 177 male students, including some football players and wrestlers.

The investigation was comprehensive. About 600 interviews were conducted and more than 500 people were interviewed.

Investigators found Strauss had abused male students from 1978 to 1998 at various locations throughout campus including athletic facilities.