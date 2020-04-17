DeWine To Companies Preparing To Reopen "Good Safety Is Good Business"

By 59 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is laying out more details of what is expected to be a slow and methodical reopening of businesses in Ohio. He says a big component is making sure companies can ensure a safe workplace.

DeWine says more details are coming soon as to how Ohio will begin got reopen businesses, but he continues to urge companies that things will not completely go back to normal.

He says businesses should make plans for employees to wear masks, to create physical distance among co-workers, and to frequently sanitize surfaces.

"No company is going to be able to attract employees if they don't think it's safe for them to work there. Employees are going to have to think it's safe every day. The same is true for customers. You're not going to go to a place as a consumer a retail place if you think that you're not safe there," says DeWine.

To those who are worried, DeWine says he’ll approach this with the same respect for human life that he’s had since the beginning of the pandemic.

In-person education for K-12 schools is set to resume in Ohio on May 1 but DeWine says he's planning on making an announcement about schools next week. Without giving any more specifics on that announcement DeWine addressed the potential for concerns and fears among parents worried about sending their kids back to school.

"My message to them is, Fran and I have eight children, we have 24 grandchildren, we get it, we understand," DeWine says.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine

Related Content

More Changes Under Way For Ohio's Unemployment System

By Apr 15, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The state is preparing to release the new unemployment numbers Thursday as the agency that processes jobless claims continues to experience challenges. But leaders say a new round of improvements is coming.

Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio Man Accused Of Price Gouging For N95 Masks

By Apr 14, 2020
Natalie Zinardi, Shutterstock.com

The state has filed a lawsuit against a Cleveland-area man for hoarding personal protective equipment that is sorely needed by health care workers fighting coronavirus. 

DeWine Says New Phase Of Slowly Reopening Businesses Begins May 1

By Apr 16, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is fighting a war on two fronts, one against against the coronavirus and the other against a struggling economy. He says with that in mind, the state will go into a new phase of the COVID-19 response on May 1 with a plan to slowly reopen businesses.