DeWine Forms Working Groups For Next Reopening Phase

By 15 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio is taking the first step in slowly reopening businesses, beginning with health care procedures and work at dentists’ and veterinarians’ offices. Gov. Mike DeWine says companies following strict safety measures is not only in the best interest of public health but for the future of their business.

The state's coronavirus response moves from the "Stay At Home" order to what's being called the "Stay Safe Ohio" order, with many of the same social distancing measures in place.

DeWine says he’s gathering experts in different industries, such as restaurants, salons, and gyms, to form customized plans that best protect workers and customers. He says people need to know that when these places do open, they'll be safe.

"If that business is going to thrive. If people are going to come in, if customers are going to be there. People have to feel, the public has to feel every precaution is being taken, every safety measure is being taken," says DeWine. "Having that public confidence is absolutely essential for businesses to be able to come back and to make it. And so the 'how' of how we roll this out is so very, very important,"

DeWine says he hopes to announce when restaurants and hair businesses can open within the next week.

Coronavirus
Mike DeWine

