DeWine Looking For Incentives For Vaccine Participation In Ohio

There are 4.6 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that's 39% of the state’s total population. State officials are looking at how to create incentive for people who have yet to get the shot.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state is continuing to look for ways to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He notes that some businesses have offered cash or vacation days, while other companies have hosted vaccine clinics on site.

"There's no magic bullet here. I just think our obligation as a state is to make it available to everyone, as convenient as we can," says DeWine.

In Ohio, age groups 65 years and up have a higher percentage of vaccination compared to groups between 16 to 60.

More than 75% of people 80-year-old and up have received the vaccine and nearly 80% of people 70 to 75-years-old have received the shot. The vaccine has been available to people over the age of 70 since February.

For people ages 20 to 29, 29% of that population has been vaccinated and for people ages 30 to 39, 36% has been vaccinated. The vaccine has been available for anyone 16 and up since March 29.

West Virginia announced that anyone between 16 and 35-years-old will get a $100 savings bond if they're vaccinated. In reference to West Virginia's plan, DeWine was asked what else could be done in Ohio to encourage people to get the vaccine.

"I'm asking myself that question, asking my team every single day, 'what else can we do?'" DeWine says.