DeWine Recognizes Legal, Insurance Dilemmas For Businesses

  Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Andy Chow

As public health officials urge people to stay home and away from gatherings of more than 10 people, there are some businesses that say they can't close unless they're ordered to. Gov. Mike DeWine says he's hears those concerns.

DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have issued several orders to close businesses over the course of a week, from bars and restaurants to movie theaters and salons.

But there are still businesses grappling with the decision to close but for one reason or another, can't.

DeWine says this can be because of legal reasons, insurance issues, or something else.

He says if a business is in this predicament, he welcomes them to reach out.

"The ultimate goal is to keep people safe and if that fits in with keeping people safe, we're happy to talk with them," says DeWine.

DeWine is asking companies to monitor the health of their employees if they have a temperature or feel sick, he says to let them stay home.

Coronavirus
Mike DeWine

