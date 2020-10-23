DeWine Says He Doesn't Know Much About The Alleged Plot Against Him

  • Gov. Mike DeWine
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he doesn’t know any of the details about an alleged plot to arrest him under a so-called “citizen’s arrest.” It was discovered after a man who says he was being recruited to help with it reported the plan to the Piqua Police Department. 

DeWine says he is aware of the allegation but not the details.  He says there are people in every state who believe they legitimately have the right to take the government into their own hands and overthrow it.

“I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to denounce that and say that’s wrong, whether it’s coming from the left, whether it’s coming from the right, that is wrong," DeWine says.

Before she resigned in June, Ohio’s Director of Health, Amy Acton, was threatened and routinely found armed protestors in her neighborhood. And recently, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the target of domestic terrorists who authorities say wanted to kidnap and possibly kill her.

plot to arrest DeWine
Gov Mike DeWine

