DeWine Says His First State Of The State Speech Will Include Kids, Public Health Issues

By 28 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine gestures at a news conference in his Statehouse office.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine's first joint address to the Ohio House and Senate will happen Tuesday at noon in the Statehouse, which is a change from the last seven years, when former Gov. John Kasich took the speech to different cities.

It may be Mike DeWine’s first State of the State speech, but he says there won’t be any shocking reveals in it.

“I’ve outlined what we think is what should be the agenda of this administration," DeWine said.

He said he’ll talk about early childhood development and education, lead paint problem, public health issues and the drug problem. And those are themes that will carry over into his next big presentation.

“By the time our budget comes out a few days later, I don’t think you’ll find a lot of big surprises in there – there may be a few surprises," DeWine said.

One thing that DeWine didn’t mention but might bring up – the 18-cent gas tax increase he’s put before state lawmakers to patch a billion dollar hole in the transportation budget, which has to be signed by the end of the month.

You'll be able to hear or see the speech and reaction to it on many of Ohio's public radio and television stations on Tuesday. Check local listings.

