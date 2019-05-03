DeWine Says House Budget Sticks To Essential Principles

    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Andy Chow

Lawmakers in the Ohio House are looking over revisions made to the state’s two-year budget bill. The new version made several amendments to Gov. Mike DeWine’s original plan. 

The House budget created income tax cuts for low- and moderate-income Ohioans and cut millions in tax credits. 

Republican leaders also put just $85 million into Gov. Mike DeWine’s 10-year, $900 million H2Ohio clean Lake Erie fund. 

While he may disagree with some specific moves, DeWine says the House stayed true to the intent of his budget which is to invest in Ohio.

“This is a work in progress, as long as we can stay focused on the essential principles, I’m gonna be very happy," says DeWine. 

The House suggested long term bonds for the H2Ohio fund. But DeWine says he’d like to avoid that.

FY 20-21 Budget
Mike DeWine
H2Ohio

