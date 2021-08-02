-
The latest round of state budget cuts to offset the economic impact of COVID-19 has caused many departments to reevaluate their programs, this includes…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) encouraged a large group of farmers to keep participating in the state's water quality program, saying his administration is…
Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said is the biggest…
Gov. Mike DeWine has released details of his plan to improve water quality in Ohio, starting with preventing toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie. The H2Ohio…
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a two-year budget deal which included $172 million for improving the water quality in Lake Erie, but he hopes more money can be…
The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And there…
Lawmakers in the Ohio House are looking over revisions made to the state’s two-year budget bill. The new version made several amendments to Gov. Mike…
Gov. Mike DeWine says the new clean water initiative will create a permanent source of revenue for current and future water quality challenges.From…